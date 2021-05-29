Realme Smart TV 4K Key Specs, Price Tipped; Another Budget Smart TV Lineup? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is all set to launch its new generation Smart TV 4K series on May 31 in India. The company recently confirmed the launch of this TV alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G via Twitter. The brand has been hinting at the Realme Smart TV 4K's features. Now, right ahead of the launch a tipster on Twitter has detailed some more key specifications along with the pricing. Here's what the Realme's upcoming 4K TV will offer:

Realme Smart TV 4K Features Leak Ahead Of Launch

The Realme Smart TV 4K's features have been leaked by @Gadgetsdata in association with realmetimes on Twitter. As per the tipster, the Realme Smart TV 4K will be announced in two different screen sizes including 43-inch and 50-inch.

The tipster suggests both the Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch and 50-inch variant will be equipped with the same set of internals. Only the screen sizes would vary. Notably, the 43-inch variant was confirmed by the brand last month.

The panel on both upcoming Realme TVs would be an LCD or LED-backlit with 4K resolution. The company had earlier teased Dolby Vision along with 1.7 billion colors, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The Realme Smart 4K TV series will be driven by a MediaTek chipset.

However, the tipster wasn't able to specify the name. Both Realme TVs will have Chroma Boost Picture Engine for optimized color production. In addition to Dolby Vision, the upcoming smart TVs will also support Dolby Vision and DTS HD.

The Realme Smart TV 4K will be packed with 24W quad stereo speakers and DTS HD audio technology. As for the connectivity ports, the tipster suggests two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV out, and one Tuner port.

The smart TVs will also give dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V5.0 wireless connectivity option. The TVs will run on Android 10 OS and come with Google Assistant support. The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch model is said to have 100W power consumption, while the 50-inch model will have 200W.

Is Realme Targeting Budget Consumers With Realme Smart TV 4K Series?

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch variant is said to be priced between Rs. 28,000- Rs. 30,000, while the 50-inch model is said to cost somewhere between Rs. 33,000- Rs. 35,000.

The company will be targeting budget consumers with both new TVs. Also, the Realme Smart TV 4K series will be competing against the OnePlus TV U1S which is also tipped to arrive with a similar price tag.

Best Mobiles in India