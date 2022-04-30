Redmi A75 2022 Goes Official As An Affordable 75-inch 4K Smart TV: Features & Pricing News oi-Akshay Kumar

Redmi A75 2022 smart TV has been launched in China by Xiaomi's sub-brand. The brand's latest product has arrived as an affordable TV with a large 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display. The new Redmi A75 2022 has almost non-existent bezels, apart from a massive high screen-to-body ratio of 97.8 percent to provide an immersive media viewing experience.

Redmi A75 2022 Features, Specifications

The Redmi A75 2022 flaunts a 75-inch 4K display bearing a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The TV provides a wide range of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The device has the 10-bit color support, which allows it to produce more realistic and natural colors, claims the brand. The TV is fitted with a premium body with a sturdy all-metal unibody frame. The new TV can be used in both the stand and wall-mounted modes.

Redmi has fitted the Redmi A75 2022 smart TV with a stereo speaker system with two 10W powerful speakers. Under the hood, the TV has a quad-core processor, which is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smart television is based on the latest version of MIUI TV, which also allows the users to connect with Xiaomi's smart home ecosystem devices.

For example, the consumers can control their home appliances as well as a security camera from the TV itself. In the connectivity department, the Redmi A74 2022 features two USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, an AV input port, and an Ethernet port.

Redmi A75 2022 Pricing, Availability

Redmi has launched the Redmi A75 2022 with a price tag of RMB 3,399, which roughly translates to Rs. 39,500. That makes it one of the most affordable 75-inch 4K smart TVs available on the market. The TV will be available to buy in China for the moment from May 5. It will be released on Xiaomi's own e-store, apart from the brand's flagship store on JD.com. As of now, there's no word when Redmi is planning to launch it in other markets like India.

Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs Available In India

Redmi sells its 4K Ultra HD TVs in India under the Redmi Smart TV 4K Ultra HD X series. The series has four models at the moment including the Redmi Smart TV Ultra HD X X40, X50, X55, and the X65. The X43 is the most affordable model at Rs. 28,999. The most high-end variant with a large 65-inch screen will set the consumers by Rs. 61,999.

