Redmi Smart TV Models India Launch Slated For September 22

As the smart TV market is flourishing in India, Redmi is gearing up to launch new smart TV models in India next week. The company has sent media invites for the launch of its Android TV models on September 22. Also, the company has created a dedicated microsite, wherein it has teased some aspects of the upcoming smart TVs.

Redmi Smart TV Series India Launch

According to the teasers and media invites, the Redmi Smart TV models will be launched in two sizes such as 32-inch and 43-inch on September 22. The launch event in India will debut at 12 PM in India. Also, it has shared a glimpse of the upcoming Smart TV models revealing some key aspects. The upcoming Redmi Smart TV series are likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000 for the standard variant.

Redmi Smart TV Series Specs Teased

From the teasers, the Redmi Smart TV models are confirmed to arrive in two screen sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. Furthermore, it has been revealed that both the smart TV models might arrive with a 20W speaker setup alongside Dolby Audio support. As seen in the teasers, the Redmi TVs might arrive with slim bezels around the display. These TVs are likely to arrive with Vivid Engine Picture Engine, which is the custom image processing technology of Xiaomi to deliver an exceptional and immersive viewing experience.

The Redmi Smart TVs are based on Android TV 11 out-of-the-box topped with the custom PatchWall 4 with IMDB. There will be support for DTS Virtual: X to deliver an immersive audio experience. Also, the upcoming Redmi Smart TVs will be launched with connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 5.0, auto latency mode, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Besides these, the 32-inch Redmi Smart TV model that is likely to be launched in India next week is said to feature an HD resolution while the relatively bigger 43-inch model is likely to be launched with an FHD resolution.

Will Join Redmi X Smart TV Models

These variants are likely to join the already existing models including the Redmi X series with 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. Notably, the Redmi X smart TV models are priced starting from Rs. 38,999. The Redmi X Smart TV models are launched with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats to watch HDR content. Also, these smart TV models run Android TV 10 along with stock Android TV launcher and up to 16GB of storage space.

