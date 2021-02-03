Redmi TVs Tipped To Launch In India Soon; Affordable Price Tag Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has gradually expanded its product portfolio in India and its sub-brand Redmi is following suit. If rumors are to be believed, Redmi might be launching a new smart TV range in India soon. To note, the Redmi TV X series is already available in China.

The report comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, who notes that Redmi is finally foraying into the smart TV space in India. He further notes the Redmi TV X series could arrive in India as early as March. Looking back, the X series debuted with three models of 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch in size.

Redmi TV X Price In India (Expected)

The Redmi TV X series costs CNY 2,299 (approx, Rs. 26,000) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,300) for the 55-inch and the 65-inch models, respectively. This makes the Redmi TV X series among the affordable smart TV range in India. The price tag of the new TVs is expected to be similar when they launch in India.

Redmi TV X Series Features

While the Redmi TV X series debuted with three models, India could get slightly different variants. Despite the size of the smart TV, most of the specifications are expected to be the same. We can expect to see a 4K display, wide color gamut, 97 percent screen-to-body ratio, and NTSC 85 percent on the Redmi smart TVs.

The Redmi TV X series available in China feature MEMC or Motion Estimation Motion Compensation technology that aims to provide an immersive viewing experience. For audio, the smart TVs pack quad 12.5W speakers with an 8-unit subwoofer system with Dolby audio and DTS-HD support.

The smart TV draws power from the quad-core Cortex A73 processor and runs Android TV with PatchWall UI. Other details include 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for apps. Plus, the Redmi TV X series is equipped with a XiaoAI assistant and comes with the capability to control IoT devices.

Redmi is a popular brand in India, especially for affordable smartphones. With the new smart TV range coming in with affordable price tags, other brands could face tough competition!

