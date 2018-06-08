Reliance Big TV partners with 50,000 Indian Post Offices across the country

Reliance Big TV today said that it has partnered with 50,000 Indian Post Offices across the country.

Under this partnership, the free HD Set-Top-Boxes can now be booked through India Post Offices all across India

This initiative will support digital India campaign by bringing urban & rural India on the same platform for entertainment & education with unified consumer offer, the company said.

The company will commence its pre-bookings from June 20 across Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim for consumers to do an initial booking by making a payment of Rs 500/- through post offices.

"This will give an access to free and high-quality entertainment and even more, every aspiring student can enjoy complimentary access to educational content, with our HD HEVC Set Top Boxes, which can be booked listed Indian Post Offices," Director of Reliance Big TV, Vijender Singh said.

"With this tie-up, Reliance Big TV will have a wider reach since Indian Post Office has an incredible reach, which is unrivalled by any other logistics partner and the same would help the customers to book this incredible offer by paying Rs 500/- at any of the post offices in the stipulated states," added Singh.

Besides this, the latest offer includes, free for 1 year including HD channels & up to 500 FTA channels free of cost for 5 years.

On the receipt of Set-top-Box and outdoor unit (ODU), buyers have to pay the balance amount of Rs. 1500/-.

Furthermore, to get loyalty bonus, subscribers need to recharge a monthly amount of Rs. 300/- from 2nd year onwards for all pay channels and on completion of subscription of pay channels continuously for next 2 years with Reliance Big TV, subscribers will then get back Rs. 2000/- as a loyalty bonus in form of recharge, thus providing entertainment effectively free of cost.