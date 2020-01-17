ENGLISH

    RREL To Manufacture Reliance Jio Set-Top Box In Noida

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has recently announced that it is offering 4K set-top box with its broadband services. In fact, the company has joined hands with domestic firm Rashmi Rare Earth Limited for manufacturing their set-top box. And now, the latter has announced that it will manufacture Jio's set-top box in its Noida facility.

    "Our current capacity is to make 7 million per annum and looking at the growing demand due to the introduction of 5G devices, we have decided to increase the capacity to 20 million per annum," Sunil Kumar Patwari, CEO of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited said in a statement. RREL is also manufacturing 5G enabled devices.

    Meanwhile, TelecomTalk reported that the customers have to pay a deposit amount before buying this set-top box. It also includes monthly rental for Jio broadband services. But if you compare this with Airtel Xstream Box then this is a good deal as the company is charging Rs. 3,999 to the new customers and Rs. 2,249 to other customers. On the other hand, Tata Sky STB is priced at Rs. 5,999.

    The report also reveals that the Jio STB is now offering six OTT apps. It includes SunNXT, ZEE5, Hotstar, VOOT, SonyLIV, and JioCinema. However, the company is not offering Netflix and Amazon Prime.

    Reliance Jio Now Become largest Telecom Operator In India

    Meanwhile, TRAI data reveals that the operator has become the largest telecom operator in India. The company has added 5.6 million users in November, and now it has 369.93 million subscribers in the country. Besides, it has a 32.04 percent market share in the market.

    The data stated that Airtel has also managed to increase its market share in India. The company has added 1.65 million users in November. On the other hand, Vodafone- Idea has lost 36.41 million users in the country.

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
