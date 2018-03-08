Samsung announces its 2018 home entertainment lineup: Includes TVs and audio products

Samsung Electronics has just unveiled its 2018 home entertainment lineup at the company's First Look event in New York. Samsung highlighted details about its flagship QLED TV models and its expanded lineup of UHD, Premium UHD, and Ultra-Large Screen TVs. With groundbreaking design elements, enhanced picture quality, and intuitive smart capabilities, Samsung's 2018 QLED line is said to empower consumers to enjoy content without distractions - even when viewers are not actively watching.

"Our 2018 lineup of televisions are truly our most innovative and sophisticated yet, designed for today's consumer who is mindful of the aesthetics of their space," said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We are excited for consumers to experience our new TV lineup and features that offer more freedom to decide where and how the TV can be best enjoyed within the home."

Samsung's 2018 line features new innovations that enrich the lives of consumers by reimagining how TV integrates into the living room, how consumers enjoy their content, and how they interact with their devices.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ First Impressions

Some of the key highlights of the new TVs are that they feature Samsung's intelligence platform, Bixby, with consumers can now use voice commands to bring up their favorite shows and control compatible devices. The TVs also come with new "One Invisible Connection" which is one slim cable that combines both consumer's power and AV data to the TV. Available up to 15 meters, it frees consumers from having to place their TV near data or power outlets.

Further, the TVs come with an Ambient mode which can play music as well as display news headlines, traffic reports, and weather updates even when consumers aren't actively watching movies and TV. For wall-mounted TVs, Ambient Mode can mimic the pattern on the wall behind the TV to create an astonishing visual effect in which the TV blends seamlessly into the wall.

The Q8F and Q9F QLED models come with Direct Full Array (DFA) technology which uses a panel with zones of smartly controlled backlighting that adjust automatically to deliver deep blacks and pure whites.

Samsung 2018 TV Lineup

In response to rising consumer demand, Samsung is reinforcing its commitment to ultra-large screen televisions. The 2018 Samsung TV line features 9 series across the QLED TV, Premium UHD, UHD and Ultra-Large Screen display range, available in a variety of sizes. Models in the 2018 lineup feature both flat and curved display options.

QLED TV: Models in the 2018 QLED TV lineup include - Q9F (65", 75", 88"), Q8F (55", 65", 75"), Q7C (55", 65"), Q7F (55", 65", 75") and Q6F (49", 55", 65", 75", 82"). The QLED TVs feature enhanced color and contrast, HDR10+ compatibility, Ambient Mode, Smart TV enhancements with Bixby Voice, One Remote Control and the One Invisible Connection.

Premium UHD: Models in the 2018 Premium UHD TV lineup include NU8500 and NU8000. The Premium UHD TVs include features such as dynamic crystal color, HDR10+ compatibility, clean cable solutions, and Smart TV enhancements with Bixby Voice and One Remote Control.

UHD: Models in the 2018 UHD TV lineup include NU7100 (75", 65", 55", 50", 43", 40″) and NU7300 (65", 55″). These UHD TVs include features such as 4K UHD and HDR picture capabilities, clean cable solutions, slim design and Smart TV capabilities.

Samsung's 2018 home entertainment line will be available in stores beginning March 2018.

Audio Lineup

Apart from the TVs, Samsung has also launched four new audio products that offer clear and immersive sound tailored to the different ways that individual consumers set up and use their home theater systems. The speakers include:

HW-K950: With front-firing, up-firing and new side-firing speakers, the HW-K950 Dolby AtmosÒ soundbar creates an extraordinary cinematic experience that delivers 7.1.4 surround sound.

HW-N650: Designed for gamers, the HW-N650 soundbar features Acoustic Beam Technology that puts consumers at the center of the action.

HW-NW700: The HW-NW700 soundbar features a wall-mounted design that perfectly complements QLED TVs so that they both blend beautifully into any home environment.

VL550: The VL550 includes a unique metal dial that consumers can attach to any metallic surface and use to control music with the sound of their voice.