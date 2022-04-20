Samsung Announces Premium Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TVs; India Price & Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced its ultra-premium 2022 Neo QLED 8K and the Neo QLED TVs in India. The latest smart TVs will be available for purchase in several screen sizes. They also include a built-in IoT hub that allows you to control other smart devices and make video calls with your TV. The 2022 Neo QLED TVs also come with eco-packaging and a battery-free Solar Cell Remote. Here are the features and availability details for the Indian market.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TVs Price & Availability

Samsung has announced three Neo QLED 8K TVs - QN900B (85-inch), QN800B (65- and 75-inch), QN700B (65-inch), and the price starts at Rs. 3,24,990. On the other hand, the Samsung Neo QLED TVs have also three models - QN95B (55-, 65-inch), QN90B (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85B (55-, 65-inch). The price of the Neo QLED TV starts at Rs. 114,990.

Interested buyers can purchase the Samsung latest TVs from Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and other online platforms, including Samsung's official online store. As part of the launch offer, if you are buying the Neo QLED 8K TV, will get a Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar and a SlimFit Cam for free. While the Neo QLED TVs' buyers will only get a SlimFit Cam. The offers will be valid until April 30.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TVs Features

As mentioned above, the Neo QLED 8K lineup includes three TVs with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. While the Neo QLED TV will be available in screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to 85-inch. The Neo QLED TV can be used as a game console, a virtual playground, and a Smart Hub to control your home.

The Neo QLED ships with the Quantum Matrix technology Pro powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are claimed to be 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. On the other hand, the Neo QLED TV 8K runs the Neural Quantum Processor 8K. Apart from this, the Neo QLED also offers EyeComfort mode which can automatically adjust the screen's brightness and tone based on built-in sensors.

