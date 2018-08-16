Samsung and Harman Kardon launch premium sound bars with Dolby Atmos

Samsung and Harman Kardon have announced two new premium sound bars - the HW-N950 and HW-N850. Both sound bars come with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, claiming to give users an immersive sound experience.

The Dolby Atmos and DTS: X technologies make sure the users get a theater-like environment. The up and side-firing speakers tucked into these sound bars allow the sound to fill the room.

The HW-N950 and HW-N850 soundbars are the first major collaboration between Samsung and Harman Kardon to enter the premium category. Also, thanks to the addition of DTS' proprietary DTS:X technology as well as Dolby Atmos, consumers can enjoy immersive and rich three-dimensional sound.

The HW-N950 especially is equipped with a main unit, four speakers and two wireless surround sound speakers, offering an immersive sound experience. Also, thanks to its 7.1.4 channels, the largest number of channels currently available in a soundbar, the HW-N950 features a built-in wireless subwoofer and rear wireless speaker kit to round out the premium audio experience. The HW-N850, a more simplified version of the HW-N950, boasts a 5.1.2 channel featuring a main unit speaker and woofer.

Besides, Harman Kardon also announced the launch of its JBL Xtreme 2. The second generation of the JBL Xtreme claims to have a new durable design, superior and powerful audio performance, up to 15 hours of playtime and an IPX 7 rating for a full waterproof design.

Priced at Rs 21,999, JBL Xtreme 2 comes in colors such as Midnight Black, Forest Green and Ocean Blue. The speaker is immediately available at www.JBL.com and other online and retail channels, including 350 Samsung brand stores across the country.

JBL Xtreme 2 comes a new design in a rugged fabric coupled with an IPX7 rated, fully waterproof feature that allows the user to even submerge the speaker in the water. With the addition of newly designed 3D bass radiators and upgraded drivers, users can hear powerful, room-filling sound, and also physically see and feel it.

The speaker's built-in rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery supports up to 15 hours of playtime. The JBL Connect+ feature can be used to wirelessly connect more than 100 Connect+ enabled JBL speakers, amplifying the experience through a connected ecosystem. Bluetooth streaming capability allows up to 2 users to connect to the same speaker.