Samsung Introduces AR Filters On Instagram And Facebook: Experience Frame TV From Home News oi-Vivek

Samsung has now introduced AR Filters on two of the most prominent social media platforms of the world -- Facebook and Instagram. These filters can be used the visualize Samsung's Frame TV directly from their home. Not just that, the company is also giving away the Frame TV for lucky customers for free.

These AR Filters will allow the users to get a closer look at the Frame TV in their home and get an idea of how the TV looks in their living room without actually buying the product. This gives a proper insight to the consumers who are actually interested in buying the Frame TV.

How To Experience Frame TV Using AR?

Just open the Facebook or Instagram app on an Android or iOS smartphone and then pointing the camera towards the wall and then select the Samsung AR Frame TV Filter. This Filter also gives options to select various bezels and art options and will also help to check out the dimensions to check if the product matches the styling of their home.

Do note that, this is not the first AR demo that Samsung has launched. The company has already had Serif lifestyle TV and SpaceMax Family HubTM refrigerator AR available on Facebook and Instagram, which can be accessed as easily as accessing the Frame TV AR.

Win Free Samsung Frame TV

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the most modern-looking smart TVs in the country with a completely bezel-less design. The company has now launched a new contest, where, it is offering the same for free of cost. To win one, a user has to use the AR filter on Instagram or Facebook and place the Frame TV on their wall.

They need to then select the bezel of their choice along with an artwork of their choice and then take a screenshot of the same and post it on various social media platforms by tagging Samsung India profile. The contest will be open up to September 9, 2021, and winners will be announced on September 27, 2021.

Experience Samsung Frame TV AR On Facebook Here

Experience Samsung Frame TV AR On Instagram Here

