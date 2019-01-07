ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung join hands with Apple to bring iTunes, AirPlay on its Smart TVs

A new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut only on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung Electronics has announced that it will offer iTunes Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support on 2019 Samsung Smart TV models beginning this spring.

    Samsung join hands with Apple to bring iTunes, AirPlay on its Smart TV

     

    With the new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on Samsung Smart TVs, customers can access their existing iTunes library and browse the iTunes Store to buy or rent from a selection of hundreds of thousands of movies and TV episodes - including the largest selection of 4K HDR movies.

    We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the widest range of content services to our Smart TV platform," said Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone."

    With AirPlay 2 support, customers will be able to play videos, photos, music, podcasts and more from Apple devices directly to Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models.

    "We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home," said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple.

    Furthermore, a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut only on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.

    Read More About: samsung smart tvs apple itunes
    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue