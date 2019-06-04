Samsung Launches World's First QLED 8K In India For Rs 59,99,990 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung has announced the launch of the world's first QLED 8K TV in India. The new QLED 8K TV comes with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

The new TV will be available in four sizes - 98-inch, 82-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch - and come with 33 million pixels which is four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV.

8K AI Upscaling

The company's 8K AI Upscaling technology uses machine learning to upscale a picture and sound quality to 8K regardless of the original source quality or format. Samsung claims that the function will work on any streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring. The Quantum Processor 8K recognizes and up-scales the content to appear in 8K quality.

The TV's Quantum Processor 8K optimizes audio and video according to the content on the screen. It creates a more detailed sound experience by customizing the audio settings to the specific layout of the room.

Bixby Support

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV lineup also comes with support for Bixby along with other voice assistants like Google Assistant to access content through voice commands. The Far Field Voice Capability feature on the One Remote Control enables consumers to use voice commands to control their TV from across the room.

One Invisible Connection

The One Invisible Connection and One Connect Box on Samsung's QLED TV range do away with unsightly wires dangling from the TV. The One Invisible Connection is a single translucent cable that powers a full-sized 8K display while connecting various external devices to the TV through a media receiver called the One Connect Box.

Price And Availability

Samsung's new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced at Rs 10,99,900 and Rs 16,99,900 for 75-inch (189 cm), and 82-inch (207 cm) variants respectively. The 98-inch (247 cm) variant of the QLED 8K TV, priced at Rs 59,99,900, will only be made to order. The price of the 65-inch (163 cm), which will be available in July, will be announced in a few days.

QLED 8K and QLED models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, include Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.