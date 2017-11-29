Samsung launches SeeColors app for QLED TV

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched SeeColors app for QLED TV, which helps people with Color Vision Deficiency (CVD) to diagnose their personal visual deficiencies.

"Samsung is committed to making people's everyday lives smarter and more convenient through technology and innovation," said Hyeongnam Kim, Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "The launch of SeeColors for QLED TV embodies this mission by providing users with a way to address one of the world's biggest optical challenges through the latest technologies and visual displays."

Users can identify the type and level of their CVD then directly recalibrate their QLED TV screen based on their personal diagnosis results, with the help of this app, Samsung said.

The company has also partnered with Professor Klara Wenzel who heads up the Department of Mechatronics, Optics and Mechanical Engineering Informatics at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, to adopt the Colorlite Test, or C-Test, for TV and mobile devices.

The new app is available for download from the Smart TV App store and users can also download the app to conduct the diagnosis through Google Play and the Galaxy App Store for Samsung Galaxy smartphones S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge and S8 devices. Once users connect their Galaxy smartphone to their QLED TV, the TV will automatically adjust the color setting based on the user's diagnosis.

The app is created in partnership with Colorlite, a Hungarian company.

Nearly 300 million people globally have CVD, with approximately 8 percent of men and up to 1 percent of women affected*, based on a representative survey conducted in Europe and North America. However, the majority of people with CVD are unaware of their condition and the impact it has on their quality of life, Samsung added.