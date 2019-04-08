Samsung launches Unbox Magic TV series for Indian consumers News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung brings a new range of smart televisions.

Samsung India has announced its latest Smart TVs with unique features such as Personal Computer, Music System, Home Cloud, Live Cast, and Two Way Sharing.

Along with the revolutionary new smart features, all the Smart TVs come with unmatched picture quality ranging from the High Definition range with Ultra Pix technology to the Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K models, featuring superior colors, details and contrast levels.

The new Smart TVs allow you to transform your Television to your own personal computer. With this feature, one can turn their Smart TV into a full-fledged computer. Consumers can create documents or work from the cloud such as creating your school or office presentations. Users can also mirror their laptop on the Smart TV screen wirelessly without internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

Another unique feature is that users can remotely access their laptop or personal computer from any location over the internet, for example, you can access your work computer which is at the office or any distant place to complete any unfinished file from the convenience of your home. The Smart TVs are secured by multi-layered Knox for unmatched security and provide seamless access to Microsoft Office 365 services over the cloud.

It allows the user to choose from a library of skins with different color options. This feature adds visual elements on the screen turning the TV into a virtual music system. You can manage multiple device playlists and create an immersive musical experience with an external speaker.

The Live Cast feature empowers the consumer to stream live moments from any remote location on to their Smart TV over the internet via their smartphone. The feature enables the consumers to share a live stream with anyone having access to the user's Smart TV allowing for the collective entertainment experience.

Two-way sharing allows sharing of content between the TV and smartphone, this feature allows the smartphone and Smart TV to work together. The user can play music and videos from their phone onto their Smart TV for a bigger screen entertainment or carry their TV content and audio to their smartphone for personal consumption without internet.

All of Samsung Smart TVs come with the Smart Hub which gives you single access for all your content. The Smart Hub provides single access to live TV, apps and other sources. You can browse content while watching TV and check out the thumbnail previews before diving in.

Samsung's new range of Smart TVs start from 32-inch priced at Rs 24,900 and is available across screen sizes up to 82-inch.