Samsung Mini LED Smart TVs To Arrive In 2021

LED technology exists for years in the smart TV market segment and several companies have come up with advancements such as mini LED display. Of these, several Chinese smartphones have come up with numerous mini LED smart TVs. Now, it looks like Samsung is expected to take the wraps off its own mini LED smart TVs as early as next year.

Already, Samsung has launched two lineups of premium smart TVs such as Micro LED and QLED. These upcoming mini LED smart TVs from Samsung are said to join the list of already existing premium offerings in the market.

Samsung Mini LED Smart TVs On Cards

As per a report from South Korea's ETNews, Samsung Electronics appears to be developing a Mini LED TV that makes use of small LEDs with a size ranging from 100 to 300 micrometers each as a backlight. When the mini LED units are arranged closely, it can be used as a light source and the screen can be brighter and provide a clearer output.

Reportedly, Samsung is planning to produce two million mini LED units in 2021. It makes use of a QD Filter and Moni LEDs that will position these new mini LED smart TVs a step ahead of the QLED TVs that are offered by Samsung. At the CES 2020, Samsung Showcased the high-end Micro LED TVs.

It looks like Samsung is all set to complete the production process of the essential components in the first half of 2021. However, the commercial launch of the same is expected to happen in the second half of the year. Recent reports have hinted that the company has not debuted with the production of components and its launch has been delayed until next year.

Notably, Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics is prepping a Quantum Dot (QD) display for its premium smart TV models. It is believed to start the mass production process as well next year. However, we are yet to get a clarity regarding the price of the upcoming Mini LED smart TVs.

