Samsung Neo QLED, Micro LED TVs Debuts At CES 2021
Samsung's latest lineup of big-screen technology was announced at the CES 2021. The new Samsung Neo QLED TV is the latest entrant on Samsung's wide product range. Additionally, the company also announced the Micro LED screen that could dynamically be custom-made to suit the user's need.
Samsung Neo QLED Screen Announced
Samsung's tagline this year is ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for all', and the Neo QLED comes just to serve the purpose. Samsung has embedded mini LED technology that boosts the brightness and provides an immersive experience on the new Neo QLED screens. With the new Quantum Matrix technology and the Neo Quantum processor, the new TV gives better detail in both dark and bright areas.
The Quantum HDR and the Object Tracking Soun technologies on the Samsung Neo QLED TVs also enhance the overall experience. The result is that even the dark areas are highlighted better, giving more detail than the regular OLED that's dominated by Sony and LG.
Samsung Micro LED TVs Launched
Samsung introduced the Micro LED technology back in 2018, but it's only now that we're getting a better hang of it. To understand Micro LED technology, it is a self-emitting LED that's capable of creating light and color on its own. Samsung's Micro LED TVs are designed to cater to any dimension with a minimalist design that suits individual tastes.
The Samsung Micro LED TVs feature Arean Sound that claims to maximizes the audio effect with object tracking and vocal clarity for a multi-dimensional sound experience. Additionally, the TVs come with Samsung 4Vue, where the large screen can be divided into four screens. Be it a gaming experience or to watch a match's highlights, the 4Vue offers multiple viewing experiences at once.
Samsung Offering Next-Gen Features
The Samsung 4Vue is one of the new features announced. The South Korean tech giant has brought in several new smart features that help continue the ‘stay at home' trend. The Samsung Neo QLED and the Samsung Micro LED TVs introduces features that ease work-from-home, home training, home entertainment, video calling, gaming, and multi-viewing.
The latest Neo QLED and the Micro LED technology is certainly going to alter the home entertainment scenario. The launch could have tipped the scale in Samsung's favor against Sony and LG, who are currently dominating the OLED landscape.
