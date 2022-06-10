Samsung's New Smart Monitor M8 Is Smarter Than Your Smart TV News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched yet another smart monitor -- the Samsung Monitor M8 which now can also double as an AIO PC, allowing users to make video calls directly from the Smart Monitor M8.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 also comes with a web browser along with major OTT streaming platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

When compared to the Samsung Smart Monitor M7, the Smart Monitor M8 comes with a new and improved design with much slimmer bezels. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is available in Sunset Pink and Spring Green colors, and in the coming days, Samsung will also introduce Smart Monitor M8 in Warm White and Daylight Blue colors.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Specifications

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Offers a 32-inch screen with a native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution along with support for up to 400nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ certification. The monitor has various picture modes such as Adaptive Picture and Eye Saver Mode.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 offers Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 5 support. Similarly, the Monitor M8 also has a dual 5W speaker setup with dual tweeters, offering a 2.2 channel audio for an immersive audio experience.

While there is no built-in camera on the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, the company does include a 1080p web camera within the retail box, and the monitor also comes with pre-built video conferencing apps like Google Duo and MS Teams.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 will be available in India starting 15th of June 2022 via Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 retails for Rs. 59,999, which makes it a bit more expensive than the Samsung Smart Monitor M7.

Last year we reviewed the Samsung Smart Monitor M7, and when compared to that the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 seems like a good upgrade in almost every aspect. If you are looking for a compact monitor with smart features, then the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a great pick. However, this might not be a great choice for gamers, as it just offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

