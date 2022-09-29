Samsung's "The Frame" TVs With Matte Display Have Arrived: Here Are The Details News oi -Vivek

Samsung's premium smart TV -- "The Frame" is now available in India with new features and capabilities. The 2022 edition of The Frame TV comes with customizable bezels, and the company is even including a free bezel worth Rs. 7,690 with every purchase. Similarly, users can also get a free Galaxy A32 when they buy the 75-inch Frame TV and the Galaxy A03 smartphone with the purchase of a 65-inch Frame TV.

The new iteration of the Frame TV comes with a 4K QLED screen with customizable magnetic bezels. The new models of the Frame TV will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. The new Frame TV is powered by the Quantum Processor 4K with support for AI upscaling capabilities.

Pricing Details

The Frame QLED 4K TV (LS03B) 43-inch -- Rs. 61,990

The Frame QLED 4K TV (LS03B) 50-inch -- Rs. 73,990

The Frame QLED 4K TV (LS03B) 55-inch -- Rs. 91,990

The Frame QLED 4K TV (LS03B) 65-inch -- Rs. 1,27,990

The Frame QLED 4K TV (LS03B) 75-inch -- Rs. 2,99,990

All variants of the Frame TV QLED will come with a standard 3-year warranty along with a 10-year no-screen-burn-in warranty. The Frame QLED smart TVs will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's official online store, and leading electronic retail stores across the country.

Frame TV QLED 4K Features

These premium televisions also come with SpaceFit sound technology and a Motion sensor to conserve energy, whereas, the tv will only turn on (to display artwork) when someone is in the room. There is also a dedicated brightness sensor, just like smartphones, which helps these TVs automatically adjust the screen brightness by detecting the ambient light.

There is also an eye-comfort mode that reduces the blue light level and makes the images look warmer, especially during the night to reduce eye strain. Last but not the least, these smart TVs are also equipped with Dolby Atmos audio capability along with an object-tracking sound feature to deliver an immersive audio experience.

Best Mobiles in India