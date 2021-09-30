Samsung's The Frame TV 'Never Before Offers On Amazon, Flipkart; Deals You Shouldn't Miss News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

October is the month of the festive season in India and the online retailers have already announced special sales on a wide range of products. The major e-commerce retailers in the country Amazon and Flipkart are also hosting dedicated festive season sales on their platforms.

Consumer electronics goods such as smart TVs, smartphones, and laptops/PCs with discounts and other deals will be available on both these online retailers starting October 3. You will be able to buy Samsung products as well during the upcoming festive sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

One of the best deals to look out for is the Frame TV which is the most premium smart TV for modern millennials. Samsung has confirmed several deals for the Frame TV which you can avail during the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart respectively.

Samsung The Frame TV Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sale Discount Offers

Samsung has announced special deals on The Frame TV which will bring down the prices effectively. The company is offering a Rs. 8,000 discount on the premium TV. The discount can be availed at both the e-commerce portals starting next week. The "Notify Me" tab is live on both portals which you can click to stay updated with the offers.

Just for reference, the Frame TV has a retailing price of Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 74,990 for the 43-inch and the 50-inch variant respectively. The Frame TV also comes in two other larger sizes including a 55-inch model and a 65-inch model priced at Rs. 89,990 and Rs. 121,990 respectively.

The Samsung Frame TV offers aren't just limited to the aforementioned Rs. 8,000 discount on Flipkart and Amazon. On the select models, you will get additional up to Rs. 3,000 cashback. Also, there are up to 24 months of no-cost EMI offers.

Samsung The Frame TV Key Features

Samsung's The Frame is one of the most premium smart TVs which you can buy in the market today. The Frame TV comes in four different screen sizes including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

All the models have a 4K QLED display and Quantum Dot technology. The biggest highlight is the Art Mode that converts the TV into an art frame. Users can select any desired artwork to be displayed on the screen if no movie or show is being watched.

Best Mobiles in India