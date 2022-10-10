Samsung Tizen OS To Compete With Google Android In Smart TV Segment News oi -Alap Naik Desai

After grabbing a big chunk of the smartphone and smart wearable markets, it seems Samsung wants a larger piece of the smart TV segment as well. The company has decided to license its Tizen OS. This means the operating system could soon power smart TVs from third-party television manufacturers, and take on their Android counterparts. This is the first time Samsung has opened access to its Tizen OS for non-Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung announced a partnership with three new ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) to make Tizen OS-powered smart TVs for multiple markets outside South Korea. Manufacturers Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo will now be able to build smart TVs with Tizen OS and trim down the reliance on Android TV OS.

Smart TV brands To Ship With Samsung's Tizen OS

The aforementioned companies manufacture smart TVs for multiple brands. Buyers can expect smart TVs from brands like Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, and Vispera with Tizen OS in the near future. Markets expected to welcome non-Samsung smart TVs with Tizen OS, are Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, and Turkey.

Samsung has been trying to license its Tizen OS for quite some time. In fact, the company first indicated it was willing to offer the OS to other TV manufacturers during the SDC (Samsung Developers Conference) in 2021. It appears Samsung's smart TV OS had eager takers, and hence, the company has confirmed that new smart TVs with Tizen OS are expected to arrive soon.

Why Are Smart TV Manufacturers Attracted Towards Tizen OS?

Android TV OS is by far the most popular choice for Smart TVs. It is maintained by Google and benefits from a very large app store. Buyers can easily integrate their Google, Gmail, YouTube, and other accounts to enjoy a highly customized TV-viewing experience.

While there are several benefits to blindly choosing Android TV OS, TV manufacturers have several requirements that can be met by Samsung's Tizen OS. Samsung claims its platform "provides industry-leading smart features, content discoverability tools, apps and modern user interface for the ultimate smart TV experience".

Tizen OS is an open-source operating system, and it offers access to all the major audio and video streaming apps. Samsung claims it continually improves content discovery and routinely deploys smart features. The OS certainly isn't as versatile, widely accepted, or developer-friendly, as Google's Android. However, it has comparatively less stringent requirements. In other words, TV manufacturers might be able to embed a lower-end CPU and GPU and skimp on RAM, without completely ruining the TV-viewing experience.

