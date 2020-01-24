Just In
Sennheiser Plans To Launch New Home Entertainment Products In February
German audio giant, Sennheiser is now planning to foray into a new segment. The company is planning to launch home entertainment products in February. The company will launch the products at the beginning of the next month.
The upcoming products in home entertainment are likely to price between Rs 2,50,000 - Rs 3,00,000 In fact, the company is claiming that the products will be a one-stop-shop for home entertainment needs. Furthermore, the company said that it features five settings so that users can easily access movies, sports, news, music, and more. It also provides personalize the sound system and 3D sound.
The company has also announced the launch of its premium wireless headphones in the country. The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 is priced at Rs. 34,990. The Wireless 3 headphones come with different features such as noise cancellation, transparent hearing, and Auto On/off feature that allows you to on and off the music.
Besides, you'll get voice assistant features such as Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. Apart from that, the company is offering Smart Pause and 42mm transducers. It also comes with apt XTM, AAC, SBC, aptXTM Low Latency, and Bluetooth 5.0.
To recall, the company launched a speakerphone in India. The Expand SP 30T is available at Rs. 20,990. It comes with Microsoft Teams, LED Lights, and receive notifications feature. This means users can receive notifications regarding all missed calls and voice messages.
The speakerphone comes with 18 hours of battery life, Bluetooth, USB-C connection, and multipoint connectivity for up to three devices. There are distortion speakers and noise-canceling microphones. The device also comes with a lightweight design. The company also claims that it offers a good listening experience and connectivity options with PC and mobile devices.
