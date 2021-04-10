Sony Bravia X80J Premium Smart TV Series Annoucned In India; Price Starts At Rs. 1.3 Lakh News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony, the Japanese tech giant has expanded its Bravia smart TV lineup in India by introducing the Bravia X80J series. The Android TV lineup comprises several models available in 43-inch to 75-inch display sizes. The company has currently introduced the 65-inch variant in the country with features like 4K HDR screen resolution, Dolby Vision support, and built-in Chromecast. The premium smart TV by the company has been announced with a price tag of over Rs. 1 lakh. Following are the details:

Sony Bravia X80J KD-65X80J Complete Specifications And Features

The Bravia X80J KD-65X80J is the latest offering by Sony in the premium smart TV segment in India. This variant has a 65-inch Triluminous Pro display that supports some top-notch features for high-resolution output. The smart TV's display offers 4K screen resolution and supports HDR10. The Android TV is enabled with LED backlighting and has a frame dimming feature built-in.

The Bravia X80K KD-65X80J is also equipped with Dolby Vision and the Motionflow XR 200 technology. The latter allows for a smoother picture flow and sharper images. The audio delivery is handled by 10W speakers. The high-resolution display is complemented with an X-balanced speaker and Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Surround sound support.

Sony has used the X1 4K HDR processor to power the KD-65X80KJ smart LED TV. The Android TV has voice-based digital assistant (Google Assistant) support. The smart TV also has in-built microphones that help it to process the voice commands with ease.

In terms of connectivity, the Bravia X80J features one HDMI port and two USB ports. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio products including external speakers. The Android TV also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. The TV comes with onboard storage of 16GB.

Additional features include an X-Protection Pro technology which protects the TV from natural elements such as humidity, dust, and even power surges. Lastly, the new range of Sony Bravia X80J smart TVs comes with Apple AirPlay and Home Kit support.

Sony Bravia X80J KD-65X80J India Price And Sale

The Sony Bravia X80J KD-65X80J will be available with a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh in India. This brings the device to the premium smart TV category in the country. The TV can be purchased via online retailers and all major Sony and other brick and mortar stores.

