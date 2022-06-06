Just In
- 1 hr ago Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptop India Launch Slated For June 15
- 1 hr ago Moto G82 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of June 7 Launch; Features We Know So Far
- 1 hr ago Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones
- 1 hr ago iMac Pro 2022, MacBook Pro 2022 With Apple Silicon Launching At WWDC 2022?
Don't Miss
- News Orange Alert: IMD issues severe heatwave warning in Delhi, neighbouring areas
- Sports Tawanchai, Andrade, Silva earn USD 50K Performance Bonuses at ONE 158
- Finance India's Trade, With GCC Increasing At Rapid Pace
- Education UK Board Result 2022 Declared For Class 10, 12 At ubse.uk.gov.in, Download Uttarakhand Board Result Here
- Movies Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’s Manan Joshi: I Totally Relate With Anubhav’s No-Nonsense Attitude
- Automobiles Tata Motors Bags New Order For 10,000 EVs: BluSmart Orders More Units Of XPRES T EVs
- Lifestyle What Is Hyperthymesia, A Superhero Medical Condition That Makes People Remember Everything? Causes And Symptom
- Travel Top Destinations In India For Hot Air Balloon Rides
Sony Bravia XR X90K Launched With 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos: India Price, Availability
Sony has expanded into a new range, namely the Bravia XR X90K TVs. The new launch includes three new models 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch. The new Sony Bravia XR X90K offers 4K upscaling technology, and Cognitive Processor XR. It also includes Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling.
Sony Bravia XR X90K TV Series Features
While the Sony Bravia XR X90K series is available in three models, most of the features remain the same apart from the dimensions. The smart TV offer LED panels with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display supports a 100Hz refresh rate, Cognitive Processor XR, and XR Motion Clarity technology.
Sony claims the new technology offers clearer and brighter visuals to create an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the Sony Bravia XR X90K series offers HDMI 2.1, which makes it compatible to support 4K videos at 120fps. It also supports Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode, which makes it compatible with more technologies.
As far as sound is considered, the Sony Bravia XR X90K TV range offers two full-range bass-reflex speakers. Two tweeters deliver 40W of combined audio. Sony has also included audio technologies like Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, XR Sound Position, and 3D Surround Upscaling.
Additionally, Sony has included acoustic auto calibration technology. This optimizes audio output depending on where you're sitting in front of the TV. Under the hood, the Sony Bravia XR X90K runs the Google TV platform and supports popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and so on. The new Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs also support Apple Home Kit, AirPlay - which allows seamless connection for iPhone and iPad.
Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs Price In India
The Sony Bravia XR X90K TV range in India is available in three models. These are Bravia XR-55X90K, XR-65X90K, and XR-75X90K models, which indicate the dimensions of the TVs. The 55-inch and 65-inch TVs are priced at Rs. 1,23,490, Rs. 1,70,990. On the other hand, Sony is yet to announce the price of the 75-inch TV.
The new Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs are available at ShopAtSC online store and Sony Centers. One can also get them at other e-commerce portals and other major retail stores.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,379
-
39,999
-
19,800
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
13,340
-
15,564
-
23,280
-
19,785
-
11,640