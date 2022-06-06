Sony Bravia XR X90K Launched With 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos: India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sony has expanded into a new range, namely the Bravia XR X90K TVs. The new launch includes three new models 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch. The new Sony Bravia XR X90K offers 4K upscaling technology, and Cognitive Processor XR. It also includes Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling.

Sony Bravia XR X90K TV Series Features

While the Sony Bravia XR X90K series is available in three models, most of the features remain the same apart from the dimensions. The smart TV offer LED panels with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display supports a 100Hz refresh rate, Cognitive Processor XR, and XR Motion Clarity technology.

Sony claims the new technology offers clearer and brighter visuals to create an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the Sony Bravia XR X90K series offers HDMI 2.1, which makes it compatible to support 4K videos at 120fps. It also supports Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode, which makes it compatible with more technologies.

As far as sound is considered, the Sony Bravia XR X90K TV range offers two full-range bass-reflex speakers. Two tweeters deliver 40W of combined audio. Sony has also included audio technologies like Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, XR Sound Position, and 3D Surround Upscaling.

Additionally, Sony has included acoustic auto calibration technology. This optimizes audio output depending on where you're sitting in front of the TV. Under the hood, the Sony Bravia XR X90K runs the Google TV platform and supports popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and so on. The new Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs also support Apple Home Kit, AirPlay - which allows seamless connection for iPhone and iPad.

Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs Price In India

The Sony Bravia XR X90K TV range in India is available in three models. These are Bravia XR-55X90K, XR-65X90K, and XR-75X90K models, which indicate the dimensions of the TVs. The 55-inch and 65-inch TVs are priced at Rs. 1,23,490, Rs. 1,70,990. On the other hand, Sony is yet to announce the price of the 75-inch TV.

The new Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs are available at ShopAtSC online store and Sony Centers. One can also get them at other e-commerce portals and other major retail stores.

