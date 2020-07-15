Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 Launched In India Starting From Rs. 8,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sony has updated its portfolio of Extra Bass speakers launched three new wireless speakers in India. Well, the latest offerings from the company are the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23. These new Sony speakers support Google Assistant and Siri for a hands-free user experience and issue voice commands to the speakers.

Sony Speakers Price And Availablity

Sony SRS-XB43 is priced at Rs. 16,990 and available in two color options such as blue and black. The Sony SRS-XB33 is priced at Rs. 12,990 and available in three color options such as black, red, and blue. Lastly, the SRS-XB23 is priced at Rs. 8,990 and comes in four colors such as black, red, blue and green. These Sony speakers will go on sale from July 16 via Sony retail stores, online store and other e-commerce channels.

Sony Speakers Specifications

All the newly launched Sony speakers feature the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The inbuilt mic on these speakers lets users answer calls you get on your phone. There is Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and a Party Connect feature to connect up to 100 compatible wireless speakers and sync the lights and music to create a club-like ambiance at your home.

Both the Sony SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB33 feature multicolored line light, speaker light and tweeter light to sync to the beats. These two speakers support up to 24 hours of music playback while the SRS-XB23 as 12 hours of music playback. In the Extra Bass mode, there will be relatively lesser battery backup.

The SRS-XB33 and SRS+XB23 feature a non-circular diaphragm and an off-center design for improved sound pressure and maximized speaker diaphragm for improved sound quality. On the other hand, the SRS-XB43, which is an advanced offering in the trio features an almost rectangular diaphragm with a combined woofer and tweeter system to provide maximum clarity in all frequencies.

Are you interested in any of these speakers? Do let us known your choice via the comments section below.

Best Mobiles in India