ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 Launched In India Starting From Rs. 8,990

    By
    |

    Sony has updated its portfolio of Extra Bass speakers launched three new wireless speakers in India. Well, the latest offerings from the company are the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23. These new Sony speakers support Google Assistant and Siri for a hands-free user experience and issue voice commands to the speakers.

    Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 Launched In India

     

    Sony Speakers Price And Availablity

    Sony SRS-XB43 is priced at Rs. 16,990 and available in two color options such as blue and black. The Sony SRS-XB33 is priced at Rs. 12,990 and available in three color options such as black, red, and blue. Lastly, the SRS-XB23 is priced at Rs. 8,990 and comes in four colors such as black, red, blue and green. These Sony speakers will go on sale from July 16 via Sony retail stores, online store and other e-commerce channels.

    Sony Speakers Specifications

    All the newly launched Sony speakers feature the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The inbuilt mic on these speakers lets users answer calls you get on your phone. There is Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and a Party Connect feature to connect up to 100 compatible wireless speakers and sync the lights and music to create a club-like ambiance at your home.

    Both the Sony SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB33 feature multicolored line light, speaker light and tweeter light to sync to the beats. These two speakers support up to 24 hours of music playback while the SRS-XB23 as 12 hours of music playback. In the Extra Bass mode, there will be relatively lesser battery backup.

    The SRS-XB33 and SRS+XB23 feature a non-circular diaphragm and an off-center design for improved sound pressure and maximized speaker diaphragm for improved sound quality. On the other hand, the SRS-XB43, which is an advanced offering in the trio features an almost rectangular diaphragm with a combined woofer and tweeter system to provide maximum clarity in all frequencies.

     

    Are you interested in any of these speakers? Do let us known your choice via the comments section below.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: sony news speakers
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X