Sony India introduces HT-RT40 5.1 channel home theatre system: Features, price and more

Sony has just launched a new product dubbed as HT-RT40 in its home audio lineup for consumers in India.

"Driven by innovation, the soundbar type 5.1 channel home theatre is capable of creating cinematic surround sound delivering an energetic listening experience. This new addition in the soundbar type 5.1 channel home theatre category has a sleek bar design yet powerful sound that gels well with looks of your living room," said the company in a press statement.

Further, HT-RT40 comes with Indian sound setting which has been specially designed for Indian consumers. Besides, the new Sony home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.

The Sony HT-RT40 home theatre system delivers such power through two rear 'Tall Boy' speakers, and a dedicated external subwoofer. The dedicated external subwoofer works with a 3 channel Soundbar delivering true theatre surround sound. The two rear speakers ensure real cinema audio like experience at home with great sound, the company said.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and NFC which the company claims will help users have a better experience at the same time avoid complex set-up sequences. The Sony HT-RT40 home theatre system does not support Wi-Fi connectivity.

The HT-RT40 is also equipped with a 'Music Center' feature through which users can browse music via their smartphones."Supported by Android and iOS devices, this application concept is called 'Smart remote commander' and the app comes equipped with intuitive operations so that customers can surf music in pen-drive from far away and enjoy their favorite songs through Music Center," the company said.

Other connectivity options include a USB port, HDMI port, and an optical in. The home theatre also features 'S-Master HX' digital amp for delivering high-frequency ranges and 'ClearAudio+' that automatically adjusts TV sound settings. For immersive listening experience. The company has also said that Sony HT-RT40 can be easily synced with Bravia TVs.

As for the pricing and availability of the new home theater system, it has been priced at Rs. 22,990 and is already available in all Sony Center and major electronic stores across India.