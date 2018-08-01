Sony introduces 5.1 channel Soundbar Home Theatre Systems in India, price starts at Rs. 29,990

Immersive Real 5.1 channel surround sound with Tweeters

The new 5.1 channel surround systems feature special tweeters to reproduce high frequency sounds. The flagship HT-S700RF has two front and two rear tweeters, whereas the HT-S500RF home theatre setup comes loaded with two front tweeters. The tweeters help in improving overall sound staging of the music systems. The music setups have big size subwoofers (18cm in HT-S500RF and 20cm in HT-S700RF), to produce powerful and clear bass sound via Soundbar systems. The 1000W output power will be enough to produce a noticeable sound pressure for an immerse movie experience in a close-door setup.

Hi-power Soundbar with premium design

Sony claims that the new theatre systems are designed to deliver hi-power surround sound without disturbing the TV screen set-up at your place. The new music setups incorporate dedicated center speaker that enhances clear dialogue. The HT-S700RF and HT-S500RF are fitted with rhombus pattern metal grill on all front and rear speakers. These are essentially ‘Bar Style' Home Theatre systems to complement the look of today's thin flat screens, while projecting a deep, rich, enveloping sound.

Bluetooth, HDMI connectivity and Music Center App compatibility

Sony HT-S700RF and HT-S500RF home theatre systems have HDMI ports and come with optical cables for uninterrupted high-quality audio delivery. You can also stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, the HT-S700RF and HT-S500RF also support USB playback. Last but not the least; you can also browse music from faraway place through the Music Center App. The app needs to be installed on a smartphone to stream music on new home theatre systems.

Sony's new home theatre setups will be available in all Sony Center, major electronic stores across India and on e-portals, Amazon and Flipkart.