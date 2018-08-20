Sony launches its first Dolby Vision 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player in India for Rs 27,990

Sony India launched its first Dolby Vision capable UBP-X700 Ultra HD Blu-ray Player. The company has introduced this new player in Its wide range of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players. The UBP-X700 complements the HDR viewing experience as it supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision via a Firmware update.

The player offers 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray playbacks that shows everything in finer detail for a more real-life picture. An HDR10 signal contains up to 100x the brightness of a standard (SDR) signal, it increases peak brightness while retaining deep and highly-detailed blacks upscaling the visual experience for ultimate immersion.

The 4K processing ensures a cinematic experience by bringing over 8 million pixels to life and a picture quality that is four times richer than Full HD. The UBP-X700 player incorporates four times the resolution of conventional Blu-ray (Full HD), with new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and 4K streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

The player further supports a broad range of video and music formats, including MP4, DSD, FLAC, and more. The player also comes with an intuitive menu, interface, apps and features which are organized in a simple manner, so that users can always find what they're looking for. The UBP-X700 also brings access to a world of 4K streaming services.

The new player features advanced upscaling of all the movies to 4K resolution, with this your favourite movies will upscale to 4K clarity. Consumers who have 4K-SDR TV can also view 4K HDR content by using Sony's unique technology. With this feature, every object is sharpened and enhanced in real time so that one can enjoy detailed images which are perfect for the high-resolution TVs.

HDR-SDR conversion technology scales HDR's ultra-wide brightness range into an SDR image. Watching 4K HDR films on non-HDR TVs is now possible as it incorporates additional shadow and also highlights each and every detail on the screen.

The UBP-X700 player also comes with DTS-X support which will give you the best sound output from your speakers. Moreover, you can also pair your UBP-X700 with Sony's HT-ST5000, 7.1.2 Wireless Home Theatre system.

According to the company, the product will be available in select Sony Centers across India. The UBP-X700 comes with a price tag of Rs 27,990 in the Indian market.