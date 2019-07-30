Sony Launched New Master Series A9G 4K HDR OLED TV In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sony has launched the new MASTER Series A9G 4K HDR OLED TV in India. The MASTER Series represents the elevation of picture quality. This series comprises the best Sony TVs and provides exceptional contrast, color and clarity making it one par with professional-grade monitors. The Sony MASTER Series A9G 4K HDR OLED TVs display images with absolute blacks, precise control and super-wide viewing angles.

Price And Availability

The new Sony MASTER Series A9G 4K HDR OLED TVs come in various sizes and will be available from all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals across India. The KD-65A9G is priced at Rs. 3,69,990 and the KD-55A9G is priced at Rs. 2,69,990. These will be available from August 1, 2019. The KD-65A8G variant is priced at Rs. 3,19,990 and the KD-55A8G is priced at Rs. 2,19,990 but the availability of these are not known.

Sony Master Series A9G TVs Features

The Master Series A9G is Sony's new flagship 4K HDR OLED TV available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels are precisely and individually controlled by Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. In addition to the processor, the A9G has Pixel Contrast Booster for more color and contrast in bright areas.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ in this TV has two actuators and two powerful sub-woofers deliver multi-dimensional sound that immerses you in a captivating audio-visual entertainment experience. In addition, a TV Centre Speaker Mode provides choice to use the TV as the center speaker when utilizing a home theater system to unleash an immersive cinematic experience.

For the ultimate in picture quality, the A9G pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness, colour, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). It features a picture mode specially developed to enjoy Netflix Originals called the NETFLIX Calibrated Mode.

Slew Of Preloaded Content

The A9G OLED features Sony's Android TV which supports a huge range of apps from Google Play including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Zee5, Sony LIV and more for deep smart home integration. Making your TV and home even smarter, the A9G also has Google Assistant built-in. The built-in microphones on the TV will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience.

