Sony Unveils HT-S400 Soundbar; 330W Output, Dolby Digital Audio, And More

Sony HT-S400 soundbar was released worldwide on January 25 with a slew of varied features. The Japanese tech giant's 2.1 channel soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer and the soundbar gives a total power output of 330W. It also includes Dolby Digital audio and Sony's S-Force Pro front surround technology.

A small OLED display on the Sony HT-S400 provides information from remote control inputs. Sony claims that its new soundbar is environmentally friendly since one of its panels is made of recycled plastic. Users can alter the speaker's settings straight from the TV when connected to a Sony Bravia TV.

Sony HT-S400 Features

The Sony HT-S400 2.1 channel soundbar has an OLED display that shows information from the remote control, such as volume, input source, and sound settings. Its subwoofer's rear panel is made of recycled plastic, which contributes to its environmental friendliness. There's also a Voice mode and a Night mode on the soundbar, which change the sound quality and levels accordingly. The soundbar is 2.29 kilos and is 901.7x66.8x88.9mm. The subwoofer is 7.34 kilos and is 193.8x387.3x400mm.

The Sony HT-S400 may be wirelessly connected to a Sony Bravia TV, allowing users to control the soundbar's settings from the TV. The soundbar also includes Dolby Digital audio and S-Force Pro front surround technology from the business.

Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI ARC port, or optical connections are all options for connecting the soundbar. Over Bluetooth, the speaker supports the SBC codec.

The Sony HT-S400 2.1 channel soundbar produces a total power output of 330W, with the subwoofer producing up to 130W. The 160mm speaker unit on the subwoofer is intended to 'produce a deeper, fuller bass sound.' An X-balanced speaker unit with a rectangular shape is used for the front speakers to maximise the diaphragm. The front speakers also have a 'separated notch edge,' which is said to boost sound quality.

Sony HT-S400 Price In India

The Sony HT-S400 will be available in the United States beginning in April for $299.99 (approximately Rs. 22,500). However, there's no word on when Sony's new soundbar will be released in India. The soundbar will only be available in black color.

