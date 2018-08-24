ENGLISH

Sound One launches Boom water-resistant Bluetooth speaker at Rs 1,790 in India

Sound One has launched its new Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1790. Here is how you can buy the speakers as cheap as possible.

    Sound One on August 24 launched its new Boom Wireless portable speaker in India. The Bluetooth speaker offers incredible stereo sound with deep bass delivery. According to the company, the speaker is capable of offering 6 hours of continuous music and also supports hands-free calling facility.

    As it is a Bluetooth speaker, so users can connect it with their smartphone laptops and other devices. The Boom speaker is capable of being stable up to 100 feet away. Moreover, it also supports the Aux-In & TF card for non-Bluetooth devices. The company claims that the speaker is durable, portable and water resistant.

    It comes with a fabric material and metal finish with plastic housing, triple protection design which makes it splash-proof, rain-proof & dust-proof.

    Looks wise the Bluetooth speaker is decent and it comes with a frequency response of 100Hz-20Khz and has a power rating of 4Ω/5W. The Boom speaker comes with an inbuilt mic which makes it a hands-free calling speaker. While coming to the pricing, the Sound One Boom Wireless Portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 2,990.

    But as a part of the launch offer the company is offering it at a special launch price of Rs 1790. Do note that this price is only for a limited time period. Once the stock goes out it will come back with the actual MRP. Currently, the Bluetooth speaker is available on e-commerce site Amazon India.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
