Super Bowl LIII - Most exciting commercials

Super Bowl LIII is here, the American football game between New England Patriots and the National Football Conference champion Los Angeles Rams. Winner of the match will be the winner of the title National Football League (2018).
The game will be exclusively aired on CBS channel in the US&A, and the network charges a whopping $5million for a 30-second ad spot. Here are the ads that won viewers heart and soul at Super Bowl LIII.
HBO and Bud Light
This ad is a promo for the upcoming game of throne season (finale) and a commercial advertisement for the Bud Light beer.
Burger King
This ad features Andy Warhol eating a Burger King Burger with his own style. #EatLikeAndy
Olay
This ad features Michelle Gellar, where she tries to unlock her smartphone using Face ID in a panic situation, and the Face ID does not work. #KillerSkin
Coca-Cola
A Typical Cola-Cola ad with a simple social message #TogetherIsBeautiful
Pepsi
This ad features Lil Jon, Cardi B and Steve Carell from The Office
Amazon
This ad features Ford Harrison, and what more do you need to watch this beautiful 90 seconds clip.
Mercedez-Benz
This ad features rapper Ludacris and shows the power of voice control on a Mercedez-Benz car.
Pizza Hut
This ad features Abraham Lincoln (of course CGI) and $5 pizza deal.
Pringles
An AI voice assistant is sad because she cannot taste Pringles.
Doritos
This ad features Backstreet Boys and rapper Chance the Rapper with a nostalgic ending.
Budweiser
Budweiser is brewed using 100% renewable electricity generated by windmills. One more reason to have an extra pint of Budweiser.
Microsoft
Technology empowers people
Colgate
This ad features Luke Wilson
Mr. Peanut
This ad features Charli Sheen and Alex Rodriguez. Mr. Peanut is Always There in Crunch Time