ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Super Bowl LIII - Most exciting commercials

Here are the most exciting commercials that aired in Super Bowl LIII

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Super Bowl LIII is here, the American football game between New England Patriots and the National Football Conference champion Los Angeles Rams. Winner of the match will be the winner of the title National Football League (2018).

    Super Bowl LIII - Most exciting commercials

     

    The game will be exclusively aired on CBS channel in the US&A, and the network charges a whopping $5million for a 30-second ad spot. Here are the ads that won viewers heart and soul at Super Bowl LIII.

    HBO and Bud Light

    This ad is a promo for the upcoming game of throne season (finale) and a commercial advertisement for the Bud Light beer.

    Burger King

    This ad features Andy Warhol eating a Burger King Burger with his own style. #EatLikeAndy

    Olay

    This ad features Michelle Gellar, where she tries to unlock her smartphone using Face ID in a panic situation, and the Face ID does not work. #KillerSkin

     

    Coca-Cola

    A Typical Cola-Cola ad with a simple social message #TogetherIsBeautiful

    Pepsi

    This ad features Lil Jon, Cardi B and Steve Carell from The Office

    Amazon

    This ad features Ford Harrison, and what more do you need to watch this beautiful 90 seconds clip.

    Mercedez-Benz

    This ad features rapper Ludacris and shows the power of voice control on a Mercedez-Benz car.

    Pizza Hut

    This ad features Abraham Lincoln (of course CGI) and $5 pizza deal.

    Pringles

    An AI voice assistant is sad because she cannot taste Pringles.

    Doritos

    This ad features Backstreet Boys and rapper Chance the Rapper with a nostalgic ending.

    Budweiser

    Budweiser is brewed using 100% renewable electricity generated by windmills. One more reason to have an extra pint of Budweiser.

    Microsoft

    Technology empowers people

    Colgate

    This ad features Luke Wilson

    Mr. Peanut

    This ad features Charli Sheen and Alex Rodriguez. Mr. Peanut is Always There in Crunch Time

    Read More About: ads news
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue