ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Super Plastronics plans to set up manufacturing facility in South, launches Kodak 4k UHD TV

The 43UHDX Smart TV comes equipped with a Dual Core 1.4GHz processor, a 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi-based smart TV maker, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak and Thomson brand licensee has announced that it is exploring a possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility in the south, SPPL director and CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said.

    Super Plastronics plans to set up manufacturing facility in South

     

    "We are exploring a possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility in the south and we plan to sell 2 lakh TVs in the current financial year and take it to 3.5 lakh units in 2019-2020," he said.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of its KODAK 4K 43UHDXSMART LED TV.

    The 43UHDX Smart TV comes equipped with a Dual Core 1.4GHz processor, a 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

    The TV comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a display size of 109 cm and is equipped with features like LAN connectivity, Wi-Fi, MIRACAST, and is pre-loaded with Apps like GMAIL, YOUTUBE, TWITTER, and FACEBOOK, HOTSTAR and NETFLIX, keeping up with the demands of the consumers.

    Speaking about the recent launch and on expanding his portfolio, Avneet said, "It has been a delightful journey since the launch of our first product in 2016 and now, we have added a new product to our 4K product family. With this addition, we are aiming to offer our customers the best in class technology within the affordable price range. KODAK HD LED TVs has been one of most affordable category brands and will always be."

    At present, the company has 3 manufacturing plants in India located in Noida, Una, and Jammu with an employee strength of over 1000 across India.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue