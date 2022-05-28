TATA IPL 2022: Disney+ Hotstar Announces Live Audio Descriptive Commentary For IPL Final News oi-Tanaya Dutta

IPL 2022 finale is scheduled to take place on May 29 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of this, Disney+ Hotstar app has introduced Audio Descriptive Commentary in Hindi. In earlier days people used to hear cricket matches on radio channels. Similarly, you can now hear the detailed commentary of IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar which will be helpful to visually impaired and elderly cricket fans.

Disney+ Hotstar Live Audio Commentary In Hindi Explained

The new Audio Descriptive Commentary in Hindi feature has been available starting May 24 and will be available until the final match. The new feature can be accessed by viewers in India, Canada, and Singapore. The commentary is conducted by radio broadcasters of Prasar Bharati namely, - Sanjay Banerjee, Ajay Mehra, Sunil Vaidya, and Naveen Srivastava.

Besides, users interested in watching IPL 2022 final match can still enjoy the match on the OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages. For this, you need to take subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Alternatively, you can do recharges on your Airtel and Jio SIMs to get free access.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio introduced new prepaid plans priced at Rs. 333, Rs. 583 and Rs. 783. The plans include three months of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. There is another add-on pack from telco worth Rs. 151 offering the same three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Also, Airtel announced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 that brings free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Apart from these telcos, VI aka Vodafone Idea also introduced an add-on pack priced at Rs. 151, offering three months of subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service.

TATA IPL 2022 Final: Teams, Date, Timing & How To Watch

The final match of IPL 2022 will take place tomorrow (May 29) at 8 PM IST between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. You can watch the match on your smart TV by downloading Disney+ Hotstar. However, non-smart TV users will have to take a subscription to Start Sports or Start Sports 1HD to watch the match.

