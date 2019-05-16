Just In
Tata Sky Binge offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick for a low monthly fee
Here are the benefits of the Tata Sky Binge plan.
Tata Sky, which is one of the active DTH service providers since the implementation of the new pricing framework from TRAI has now come up with an interesting announcement. The company has launched a new service called Tata Sky Binge. It brings digital content from several apps on to the TV.
What's interesting is that the Tata Sky Binge can be accessed via Amazon Fire TV stick called Tata Sky Edition. It is an exclusive service letting subscribers stream digital content using the streaming device. Tata Sky Binge is priced at Rs. 249 per month and will offer digital content from services including Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sun NXT and Hotstar via a single subscription fee. Basically, the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition will be available for free on paying for the Binge service.
What is Tata Sky Binge?
Subscribers of the Tata Sky Binge service will get access to more than 5000 titles from Tata Sky VOD library and favorite TV shows of seven days. Currently, this service is exclusively available on Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The service will be available to all the subscribers of the service and those who already have a Fire TV Stick will get a special edition one customized by the DTH service provider.
Tata Sky Binge is a platform, which is meant to bridge the television and internet content bringing an exceptional viewing experience of app content to the large screen. Furthermore, new subscribers will get three months of Amazon Prime subscription and there will be a Prime Video app to watch videos for free. Additional benefits include access to millions of ad-free songs with Prime Music, ebooks with Prime Reading, early access to lightning deals and exciting product launches.
The introductory pack will also have the Alexa Voice Remote to control the Fire TV Stick using voice commands. Once the customers opt of this service, they will have to return the Fire TV Stick.