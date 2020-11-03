Tata Sky Binge Partners With Sony LIV To Offer 1000+ Hours Content On-Demand News oi-Priyanka Dua

To encash the popularity of Sony Liv, Tata Sky has announced its partnership with the former. Under this partnership, Tata Sky will offer all movies, sports, and the quality shows to customers. Besides, the company will offer 1000+ hours of content to users.

However, this offer is specially designed for Tata Sky Binge users. The partnerships include all TV shows, movies, and original shows like Scam 1992, Your Honor, and more. Besides, customers will get access to Live sports.

Tata Sky Offering Content From Nine OTT Application

Notably, Tata Sky Binge is the streaming platform of the company, which can be accessed through Amazon Fire TV stick. The Tata Sky Binge+ is providing access to nine OTT application, including, Voot Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, and Sony Liv. In addition, the company is offering three months' subscription to Amazon Prime video without any extra cost.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Details

The STB runs Android TV and you can connect to the internet via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Besides, the company is offering content via online and satellite platforms. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box offers content of all nine apps in 4K and HDR. In addition, the set-top box comes with Chromecast, a voice search remote, and ships access to the content of seven days. However, to avail this service, users need to follow these steps.

How To Avail Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box

You need to enter your name, phone number, email ID, Pin Code on the company website and to tap on the connect button. You need to select a connection between entertainment, news, sports, knowledge & Lifestyle, Kids, and more. After that, you have to select the language and then need to choose between channels, set-top boxes, and packs. You have to select the payment method between cash on delivery and online.

Best Mobiles in India