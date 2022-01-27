Tata Sky Is Now Tata Play: DTH Partners With Netflix For OTT Combo Plans News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tata Sky is revamping its platform and the first step for this is by changing its name. Tata Sky is now Tata Play. The popular DTH platform has also partnered with Netflix to offer new OTT-inclusive packs in India. Starting today, January 27, the new Tata Play name and brand will be officially continued in the country.

Tata Sky Is Tata Play: What's New

To note, the change in name aims to expand the product and service offering of the DTH platform. "We also welcome Netflix to our family. Plus, we are making service visits free for all customers starting today, and our de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with no re-connection charges," Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play Ltd explained.

One of the new features coming to Tata Play is several new combo packs. Here, Tata Play customers have access to subscribe to OTT platforms via the Binge service. Tata Play Binge is now offering 13 leading OTT apps through a single-user interface. At the same time, Tata Play is also offering flexible single subscriptions and payments on its platform.

"The name Tata Play thus signifies our expanded range of products and services. The new identity is an outcome of our desire to be future-ready while making tomorrow better than today for homes and families," Nagpal further said.

Suna kya? Tata Sky is now Tata Play!

And you don't need to be an MA in English to enjoy all your favorite Jingalala Entertainment on Tata Play!

Toh #AaoPlayKare with #TataPlay#EntertainmentAurBhiJingalala #TataSkyIsNowTataPlay #MoreOnTataPlay #TataSkyAbHuaTataPlay pic.twitter.com/orFDo04Zit — Tata Play (@TataPlayin) January 27, 2022

The new Tata Play combo pack will include services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and so on. That said, subscribers can also subscribe to the normal TV channels, just as before. Presently, Tata Play has millions of subscribers in India, coming in direct competition with vidicon D2H, Airtel Xstream, and so on.

Tata Play Fiber Announced

Apart from changing the name of Tata Sky, the company has also renamed the broadband service. The company's broadband network is now Tata Play Fiber, offering the same services as before. Previously, it was called Tata Sky Broadband and is available across several cities in India.

"Our DTH business has a sizeable market share and we'll continue our endeavor to expand the TV viewing universe. Our Broadband business with 100 percent fiber network provides impressive speeds, and that's why we renamed it to Tata Play Fiber," Nagpal added.

