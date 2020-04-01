Tata Sky Offering Emergency Free Credit Facility During Lockdown News oi-Priyanka Dua

The telecom regulator TRAI has recently asked telecom operators to help the customers during the lockdown. Now, DTH players such as Tata Sky have also come up with special offers during the nation-wide curfew, so that people can stay home.

The company has announced that it is now providing emergency free credit facility. This move soon comes after the company has announced that its Fitness channel will be free for its customers.

Tata Sky Credit Facility: Details

In order to help its customers at this moment, India's largest DTH player Tata Sky has launched this offer for those who are not that that tech-savvy and who prefer going to dealers. However, the credited amount will be deducted from the customers once they re-activate the services.

To avail this service, the users need to give a missed call on to the company on 080-61999922. Apart from that, the company is offering services of ten interactive channels such as Dance Studio, Beauty, Fitness, Smart Manager, Vedic Maths, Tata Sky Fun Learn, and more. These sessions can be accessed via the company's set-top box or its mobile app. The company has launched this offer to support its customers.

Besides, the company has announced that it is offering free access to its fitness channel. In fact, this initiative by the company has appreciated by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju via its Twitter account.

The tweets read: "Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. Tune to Channel 110. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit. #Fitindia fights Corona even when staying at home. #IndiaFightsCorona #FitIndiaMovement." This channel provides special fitness tips to women, senior citizens, and Kids.

