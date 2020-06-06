ENGLISH

    Tata Sky To Remove Channel Packs Of 7 Million Customers From June 15

    To get more subscribers on its platform, Tata Sky is likely to cancel channel packs to reduce their monthly bills. The company is expected to cancel the channel pack of 7 million subscribers. The development comes after the firm has lost 1.5 million subscribers in just two months.

    These people usually choose plans with monthly billing of Rs. 400, reports Economic Times. "The analytics showed which customers were vulnerable and finding it difficult to pay. So, rather than losing customers entirely, we decided to drop some packs and channels and reduce their monthly bills," Harit Nagpal, Managing Director of Tata Sky was quoted by the newspaper.

    The report state that 5 million subscribers are looking for reducing their channels to reduce the bills. It said that the company is serving 18 million customers in the country, and after this pack cancelation it's 5 to 7 million will save Rs. 60 to Rs. 100 every month.

    "As it is difficult to gain new subscribers in the era of video streaming and OTT, Tata Sky's move will ensure that the customer is retained on the platform for a longer period of time," said Rohit Dokania, senior vice president of research at IDFC Securities.

    List Of Tata Sky Channel Plans Under Rs. 300

    Tata Sky has a long list of plans, and it might confuse you. So today we will tell you about packs that you can choose under Rs 300. Let's start with the Hindi Family Kids pack, where you get 92 channels for 28 days at Rs. 219. It includes channels for kids, movies, and entertainment. Then, there's a pack of Rs. 220, which ships 83 channels, including Kids, Hindi Entertainment, and Hindi Movies. The pack is known as Marathi Hindi Family Pack.

    The Telugu Family Sports Kids Pack is priced at Rs. 295, and it gets you 84 channels. The Tamil Family Kids Sports is priced at Rs. 268. This plan lasts for only 28 days, while Kannada Family Kids Sports pack is priced at Rs. 273. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 216, where you get 88 packs.

    Read More About: tata sky
    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
