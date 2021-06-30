TCL C-Series Mini LED Smart TVs Launched In India Starting From Rs. 64,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised earlier, TCL C-series Smart TV models were launched in India today. The company announced three smart TVs in this series - premium TCL C825, TCL C728, and TCL C725. The series of TVs come with features including Mini LED display technology, IMAX Enhanced certification, Game Master, and the company's second-generation AiPQ Engine audio-visual processor. All these models can be upgraded to Google TV in the third quarter of this year.

TCL Smart TVs Price In India

When it comes to pricing, the premium TCL C825 comes in two variants - 55-inch and 65-inch and these are priced at Rs. 1,14,990 and Rs. 1,49,990 respectively. The sale of this model will debut on July 7 via Amazon India and Reliance Digital.

The TCL C728 also comes in three variants. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 79,990, 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 1,02,990 for and the bigger 75-inch model is priced at Rs. 1,59,990. It will be exclusive to the official TCL store, storeindia.tcl.com but the exact date of availability remains unknown for now.

Lastly, the TCL C725 comes in three variants wherein the 50-inch model is priced at Rs. 64,990, 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 72,990 and the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 99,999. It will go on sale from July 7 via Amazon India.

TCL C825 Specifications

The TCL C825 boots on Android TV and comes with a slew of Google apps and features including Google Assistant. It flaunts a Mini LED QLED 4K display along with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology. There are features such as Full Array Local Dimming, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 111.5 percent DCI-P3 color volume. It includes a 1080p wide-angle video calling Magic Camera with gesture control support.

This TV from TCL has a slew of features including Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision HDR, and AiPQ Engine with AI Super Resolution. It is IMAX Enhanced certified and features Game Master. There is an HDMI 2.1 port, a 2.1 Onkyo Sound Solution with an inbuilt woofer for deeper bass, Dolby Atmos and a 15W speaker and a 20W speaker.

TCL C728 Specifications

The TCL C728 is touted to be a gaming champion and has a QLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color volume, 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC. There are features including Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos. It has an AIPQ Engine alongside Game Master for better performance while gaming. The other notable aspects include HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI eARC support. It flaunts a 15W and a 5W speaker.

TCL C725 Specifications

Finally, the TCL C725 adorns a QLED 4K display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 color volume, and HDR10+. There is an AiPQ Engine and support for both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 as well. It features an integrated ONKYO-certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos, hands-free voice control 2.0, MagiConnect for mobile casting and Screen Saver with Quick Panel with the frequently used apps. There is TCL Channel 3.0 for global and local content and Game Center and two 12W speakers.

Best Mobiles in India