    TCL Electronics launches ‘TCL TV Days' on Amazon India, offers discounts up to 50%

    During 'TCL TV Days', customers can purchase TVs - including products in the smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TV categories - on monthly EMIs as low as Rs. 1,998.

    By
    |

    TCL Electronics has launched 'TCL TV Days', its sales campaign in association with Amazon India.

    TCL Electronics launches ‘TCL TV Days' on Amazon India

     

    During the latest sale campaign, which is expected to run till March 31, 2019, TVs will be available at cost-effective prices, with discounts of up to 50 percent.

    During 'TCL TV Days', customers can purchase TVs - including products in the smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TV categories - on monthly EMIs as low as Rs. 1,998.

    The company has also launched some value-added benefits such as cash back, no cost EMIs, hassle-free delivery, no charge installation, and free wall mounts to customers purchasing its products during the offer period.

    Speaking on the latest offer, TCL India Country Manager Mike Chen, said, "India is an important strategic market for TCL Electronics and our latest marketing initiative, launched in association with Amazon India, underlines our commitment to it. Through this initiative, we are making it possible for the country's increasingly tech-savvy consumer base to experience the level of differentiation that our innovative offerings can deliver. We want to heighten the home entertainment experience of customers across India by making cutting-edge technology available to them at the most affordable prices."

    TCL's range of innovative home entertainment offerings come integrated with several state-of-the-art capabilities such as a Google-certified Android system, Harman Kardon speakers, and MEMC. They also come equipped with innovative micro dimming technology to provide a more dynamic and diverse color gamut for a more vibrant contrast.

    Moreover, with advanced features such as voice search, Netflix, and Chromecast built-in, TCL TVs ensure that users have seamless access to an engaging, non-stop, and best-in-class home entertainment experience.

    Friday, March 29, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
