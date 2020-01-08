TCL Launches 4K AI Smart TVs, ACs In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

TCL has expanded its Smart TVs range in India with the launch of C8 series in two different sizes i.e 55-inch and 65-inch. The newly launched Smart TVs are priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively. Both smart TVs run on Android 9. It comes with Onkyo Speakers and Dolby Atmos.

It supports 4K video quality, Amazon Alexa, HDR 10, and Google Assistant. The newly launched smart TVs come with apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The company claims that the newly launched smart TVs offer 90 percent color space, vivid colors, and realistic shades. It is powered by dual-core processors, dual-core GPUs. On the connectivity front, the smart televisions come with Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and S/PDIF digital audio.

The smart TVs are priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively. In addition, the operating system will enable you to download games and apps from the Play Store. Moreover, smart TVs can be controlled by voice- assistant and TCL app.

On the other hand, the company has launched AI-backed ACs with seven models. The range consists of 1tonne to 2 tons of ACs. It comes with an evaporator, condenser, four-way airflow, and digital temperature display. Furthermore, it comes with remote which offers iFeel technology which can easily detect room temperature. Besides, it features a fireproof electric control box.

On the pricing front, the 1.5-tons iEOC AC is priced at Rs. 40,990. 1 tons will be available at Rs. 28,990. Whereas, 1.5 tons Smart Air AC will cost you Rs. 33,990 and 2 tons of AC is priced at Rs. 43,990. Meanwhile, three-star rating 1-tons Turbo AC is priced at 26,990, 1.5 tons is priced Rs. 31,990. Lastly, 2-tons Turbo AC will be available at Rs. 41,990.

Best Mobiles in India