Just In
- 5 min ago TCL C8 (55" & 65") 4K AI Smart TVs First Look: Smart TVs With Hands-Free Voice Commands Support
-
- 9 min ago HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone Launched For Rs. 14,900 in India
- 25 min ago SanDisk Unveils 8TB Portable SSD With 20Gbps Transfer Speed
- 1 hr ago CES 2020: Why Privacy Is A Big Factor?
Don't Miss
- News Be more communicative with students, faculty, HRD Ministry tells V-C
- Automobiles Avan Motors Re-Brands Itself As Nexzu Mobility: To Offer Total E-Mobility Solutions
- Sports Table Tennis: India's top paddler Sharath Kamal gets Sports NGO Lakshya boost
- Movies No Copyright On Real-life Events: HC On Suit Opposing Chhapaak Release
- Travel 6 Places To Celebrate Makar Sankranti In India
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora Shows Us How To Team Gym Wear With A Glamourous Outfit
- Finance Govt Approves Ordinance That Will Boost Coal Mining
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
TCL Launches 4K AI Smart TVs, ACs In India
TCL has expanded its Smart TVs range in India with the launch of C8 series in two different sizes i.e 55-inch and 65-inch. The newly launched Smart TVs are priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively. Both smart TVs run on Android 9. It comes with Onkyo Speakers and Dolby Atmos.
It supports 4K video quality, Amazon Alexa, HDR 10, and Google Assistant. The newly launched smart TVs come with apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix.
The company claims that the newly launched smart TVs offer 90 percent color space, vivid colors, and realistic shades. It is powered by dual-core processors, dual-core GPUs. On the connectivity front, the smart televisions come with Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and S/PDIF digital audio.
The smart TVs are priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively. In addition, the operating system will enable you to download games and apps from the Play Store. Moreover, smart TVs can be controlled by voice- assistant and TCL app.
On the other hand, the company has launched AI-backed ACs with seven models. The range consists of 1tonne to 2 tons of ACs. It comes with an evaporator, condenser, four-way airflow, and digital temperature display. Furthermore, it comes with remote which offers iFeel technology which can easily detect room temperature. Besides, it features a fireproof electric control box.
On the pricing front, the 1.5-tons iEOC AC is priced at Rs. 40,990. 1 tons will be available at Rs. 28,990. Whereas, 1.5 tons Smart Air AC will cost you Rs. 33,990 and 2 tons of AC is priced at Rs. 43,990. Meanwhile, three-star rating 1-tons Turbo AC is priced at 26,990, 1.5 tons is priced Rs. 31,990. Lastly, 2-tons Turbo AC will be available at Rs. 41,990.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,997
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160