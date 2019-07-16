TCL Launches India's First 4K AI Android 9 TV - Price, Specifications, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

TCL has unveiled India's first 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV - the 55-inch P8E featuring hands-free voice search technology. the TV comes with a bezel-less screen leveraging ART5 laser cutting technology material for the overall stability of the screen. The 55-inch P8E TCL TV will be available via e-commerce website Amazon starting 15 July.

TCL P8E Smart TV Price

The TCL P8E 55-inch will be selling at a price of Rs 40,990. This will be in direct competition with the Thomson, Xiaomi and other offerings in the 55-inch TV segment.

With AI-enabled far-field technology, the TCL P8E will be able to listen to your voice commandsfrom a considerable distance. This allows users to control the TV, right from turning the device on or off to switching channels and making program reservations.

Furthermore, the technology connects with other smart home devices as well, which will allow users to easily control robot sweepers, curtains, lights, and other smart devices.

The AI-algorithm works in the back-end to enhance the picture quality by adjusting the brightness, contrast, and saturation. The AI dynamically improves the strength of signals and volume of the speakers for better output of audio.

With the latest launch, TCL is bringing India's first Smart TV propelled by Android Pie 9. Users can get new movies, shows, and games from Google Play, YouTube, and other apps. Moreover, it is also compatible with Alexa.

In addition, TCL Channel provides users with access to 950,000+ content provisions including movies, series, live shows, sports, music to kids. It also associated with VOD players like ErosNow, ZEE5, Hotstar, Voot, Jio Cinema, Hungama Play, ALTBalaji and YuppTV.

Speaking ofthe hardware, the P8E series is powered by quad-core CPU, triple-core 600-800 MHz GPU, clubbed with 2GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. On the connectivity front, the smart TV offers HDMI 2.0, USB2.0, WIFI 2.4G and Bluetooth connections.

