TCL Mini LED 4K Google TV With Dolby Vision Set To Launch On June 28; Specs & Features

TCL is set to expand its TV portfolio in India with some new LED TVs. The TV manufacturer will unveil its next-generation Mini LED 4K TV lineup on June 28, 2022. The newer generation of Mini LED TVs are said to bring some notable improvements in picture quality, audio delivery and connectivity.

Unlike the current range of TCL Mini LED TVs that run the standard Android 11 interface, the new line-up will come integrated with the 'Google TV' interface and will feature Google's machine learning and knowledge graph along with better integration of Google Assistant features.

The new 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV is said to have a slim, sleek, and sophisticated design. As per TCL, the upcoming TV lineup will have HDR panels supporting a Wide Color Gamut (for lifelike colors) along with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) to enable smoother visuals. The Mini LED TVs could offer panels with refresh rates as high as 144Hz to offer extra responsive gaming performance.

Besides, the new 4K HDR Mini LED TV lineup will also offer support for ALLM (perfect for gamers), Dolby Vision & Atmos for immersive visuals and audio delivery.

Notably, the Google TVs run a slightly tweaked version of the Android TV operating system with better integration of Google services. You can read more about Google TV in our Realme's 4K Smart Google TV Stick review.

TCL hasn't shared any information regarding the different screen sizes and audio setup of the upcoming Mini LED TVs. Besides, details such as pricing and availability (online/offline) will be shared closer to the launch date.

TCL promises that the next generation Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV range will be priced aggressively in India; however, the pricing could still disappoint TV enthusiasts considering the current generation C825 Mini LED QLED 4K TV costs a whopping INR 1.6 lacs.

The 4K QLED TV flaunts a 120Hz MEMC-enabled panel and comes in two screen sizes- 65" and 55". It will be interesting to see how TCL prices the new range of its premium 4k Mini LED TVs in India.

