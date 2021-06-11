TCL Mini LED TV Lineup India Launch Confirmed; What To Expect?

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Last month, TCL joined hands with Flipkart to launch a new range of 4K smart TVs in India. The company has now confirmed its plan to foray into the Mini LED TV segment in the country. The brand itself has teased the launch of the new smart LED TV which will be backed by Quantum Dot technology. What else to expect from the first Mini LED TV from TCL? Take a look below:

     

    TCL Mini LED TV India Launch Soon

    TCL has announced its debut in the mini LED TV segment in India and is expected to launch its first offering sometime soon. The company has confirmed the upcoming smart TV will be driven by the Quantum Dot technology which will have over 100 percent color volume.

    Currently, the company has not shared any details on the new smart mini LED TV but has revealed some other key details besides the Quantum Dot technology. Just for reference, this display technology comes with a local dimming feature and delivers a wide color gamut with high contrast and HDR support.

    In addition to this, the TCL mini LED TV is confirmed to come with MagiConnect. This is a new feature introduced by the company which will allow users to pair their smartphones with the mini LED TV. With this users will be able to perform multiple tasks on the smart TV which can only be performed on smartphones.

    For instance, the users will be able to capture screen-shots from any live TV stream show. One will also be able to view social media content on the mini LED smart TVs and cast audio or video as well.

    Other smart TV brands also offer a similar feature on their products and it's good to see that the company is implementing this advanced tech in the upcoming mini LED TV.

    The brand has been focused on the budget segment and it appears that the mini LED TV will also be an affordable offering. Going by the reports, TCL is said to announce an official launch date by mid-June.

     

    Looking at the possibilities, we can expect a launch later this month or in the next few months. We will likely get the details soon and will keep you updated on the same.

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 20:18 [IST]
