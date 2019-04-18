'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 60% and more News oi-Priyanka Dua During the sale user can purchase categories such as smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TVs on EMI cost starting at Rs. 1,998 per month with no cost EMI.

TCL Electronics has today launched 'TCL TV Days', in association with Amazon India. During the sales campaign, which will run from April 18 to April 20, 2019, will also offer discounts of up to 60 percent on TCL's range of premium 4K TVs.

Besides purchases made during 'TCL TV Days' on Amazon India will also include several value-added benefits like free delivery, exciting cash back, no cost EMIs, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

Here are some top deals you can look at

The TCL 40S62FS, a 40-inch Smart LED TV will be available for sale for Rs. 17,990 during the three-day campaign, as opposed to Rs. 28,990. Customers also have the option of choosing between 3-month and 6-month No Cost EMI plans, with EMI's starting as low as Rs. 2,998.

Similarly, the TCL 65X4US - a 4K, QLED Smart TV which comes equipped with proprietary QLED technology - will be available for purchase at just Rs109,990, instead of Rs. 229,990. In addition to that customers can choose between 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month No Cost EMI plans while purchasing the 65X4US and take home the immersive entertainment experience that it enables on monthly installments as low as Rs.9,165.

The TV range comes with Harmon Kardon speakers, MEMC, a Google-certified Android system, and micro dimming technology. Adding greater ease and premium to the home entertainment experience of TCL customers are other advanced features like built-in Chromecast, voice search, and Netflix.

"Since our inception, we have strived to manufacture high-quality TVs that offer next-level home entertainment experience to customers across India. Being one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, TCL is a commitment to offering best-in-class home entertainment experiences to our Indian customers at extremely cost-effective prices. Our latest sales campaign is a reflection of that commitment. India is a key strategic market for us, and we will continue to launch more such offerings to delight our customer base across the country," TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen said.