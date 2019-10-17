ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telefunken Launches Two New 32-Inch HD LED And Smart LED TV In India

    By
    |

    Telefunken, launched its latest TFK32S 32-inch HD ready smart LED TV and TFK32N 32-inch HD ready LED TV in India recently. The company has launched both the models for Rs. 7,999 and 9,999 respectively. Both the TVs comes with a custom-designed streamwall UI. According to the company, the TVs will be available on Amazon India. Under the Great Indian Festival sale from October 13 to October 17 the TVs will be available for sale with a discounted price. The TFK32S will be priced at 8,999 and TFK32N at 6,999. Here are the details:

    Telefunken Launches Two New 32-Inch HD LED And Smart LED TV In India

     

    The TFK32S comes equipped with a 32-inch LED display along with a streamwall UI powered by cloud TV certified AOSP. It will come bundled with apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, The Quint, HomeVeda, and more.

    According to the company, both the TVs will give you access to 17,00,000+ hours of content, unlimited News channel, and 7000+ free movies access in Indian and foreign languages without any subscription.

    Meanwhile, streamwall UI also supports OTA updates, users will also be able to mirror music videos and movie clips from their smartphone directly to your TV and also use their smartphone as the Air-Mouse via E-Share app.

    Telefunken Launches Two New 32-Inch HD LED And Smart LED TV In India

    Both the TVs, come with High Deﬁnition picture quality with 178-degree wide viewing angle along with A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology. On the audio front, the TVs also come equipped with 20W built-in soundbar that supports 5 Sound Modes.

     

    On the connectivity options, both the TVs includes two HDMI ports, two USB ports and one optical output to connect the sound system. The TVs come with a one-year brand warranty and it will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

    Most Read Articles
    301 Moved Permanently

    301 Moved Permanently

    nginx

    Read More About: telefunken smart tv news
    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue