Telefunken Launches Two New 32-Inch HD LED And Smart LED TV In India

Telefunken, launched its latest TFK32S 32-inch HD ready smart LED TV and TFK32N 32-inch HD ready LED TV in India recently. The company has launched both the models for Rs. 7,999 and 9,999 respectively. Both the TVs comes with a custom-designed streamwall UI. According to the company, the TVs will be available on Amazon India. Under the Great Indian Festival sale from October 13 to October 17 the TVs will be available for sale with a discounted price. The TFK32S will be priced at 8,999 and TFK32N at 6,999. Here are the details:

The TFK32S comes equipped with a 32-inch LED display along with a streamwall UI powered by cloud TV certified AOSP. It will come bundled with apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, The Quint, HomeVeda, and more.

According to the company, both the TVs will give you access to 17,00,000+ hours of content, unlimited News channel, and 7000+ free movies access in Indian and foreign languages without any subscription.

Meanwhile, streamwall UI also supports OTA updates, users will also be able to mirror music videos and movie clips from their smartphone directly to your TV and also use their smartphone as the Air-Mouse via E-Share app.

Both the TVs, come with High Deﬁnition picture quality with 178-degree wide viewing angle along with A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology. On the audio front, the TVs also come equipped with 20W built-in soundbar that supports 5 Sound Modes.

On the connectivity options, both the TVs includes two HDMI ports, two USB ports and one optical output to connect the sound system. The TVs come with a one-year brand warranty and it will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

