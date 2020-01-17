ENGLISH

    Thomson Gets Google License To Run Its Own TV Software

    Thomson TV has announced that it will develop an Android-based software for its smart TVs in India. The company has also received a license from Google. This also means that the company will now launch its Android software on its upcoming televisions. In fact, the company has become the first company that has acquired a license from Google.

    "Acquiring the license to make Android for our TVs in India strengthens this vision. Thomson TVs India's constant effort is to integrate with the Indian emotions and needs while keeping the budget-conscious consumer in mind," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO-SPPL, Brand Licensee Thomson said.

    It is worth noting that the company is planning to sell half a million smart TVs by 2021. Thomson launched its first smart TV in May 2019 and at present, the company is offering its televisions at very affordable prices. Interestingly, last year, the company has launched 24-inch HD LED television.

    In addition, the company is aiming at achieving a 4.5 percent market share by the end of this financial year. Also, the company is planning to launch 10 to 20 models this year, and it might enter in other countries this year. However, the company has refused the share the exact details. Thomson has recently invested Rs. 150 crore in its Noida plant and this year it will invest more in the country.

    Meanwhile, the Economic Times reported that the company is also planning to set another research center in India. "We will make an expansion announcement soon for this year," Marwah was quoted by the newspaper. Apart from this, the company has announced a price cut of its LED TV. It says that now its LED TV will be available at Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart. Besides, the company is offering a 10 percent discount on Kotak and ICICI bank credit and debit cards.

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 22:08 [IST]
