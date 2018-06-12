THOMSON introduces new 'My Wall' UI with 32" & 40'' Smart TVs

Technicolor France owned THOMSON announces the launch of its new UI - 'My Wall' in its 32 and 40 Smart TVs. These televisions will be available on Flipkart from the 14th of June, 12 pm onward.

THOMSON's new UI - 'My Wall' offers a bundle of applications on TV, worldwide content, temperature display and much more. The new UI 'My Wall' displays top Bollywood videos, top trending music on the home screen, it also has a dedicated icon for Cricket lovers. The 'My Wall' even allows users to order from apps like Big basket and Zomato while watching videos or movies.

THOMSON 'My Wall' also has app content from all over the world which is region specific during search and plays Radio Stations, Local Tv Channels as well as genre specific songs. The company is also set to announce upcoming basic models by the 21st of June on Flipkart.

Talking about this new UI and it's adaptability for the Indian consumer which is fast growing and content driven, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON India said "My wall' will give a completely new user experience to our customers and provides a very user-friendly interface. This new Pro series comes as a promise to our customers that we will continue making products with the best of technology."

In April, the company announced the launch of its range smart TV's in collaboration with Business France. The brand unveiled its 43 UHD 4K, 40 smart and 32 smart TV's, which are exclusively available on Flipkart.

The 43 UHD 4K Smart Tv's comes with default APK Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix and runs on Android 4.4.4.0 and Aptoide with the feature to download any App. The three products are priced very aggressively for the cost-sensitive consumer of today who is well-informed, uncompromising and discreet.

"Thomson, a trusted brand worldwide, comes with a global legacy in technology and innovation. Our exclusive partnership with Thomson offers our shoppers a complete package of smart technology and great features at an aggressive price, making it a compelling offer and we are confident this would be another best seller on Flipkart. Replicating our strategy for smartphones, this launch marries well into our commitment of driving innovation in the market while we continue to be India's most trusted destination for TVs," Sandeep Karwa, Head of TV & Large Appliance Flipkart said.