Thomson Oath Pro Android TVs With 4K UHD Resolution Announced in India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Thomson is one of those brands which is consistent with smart TV launches in India. The company has expanded its Android TV lineup with the launch of the Oath Pro series. The company has announced three different sizes of TVs in this lineup and is targeting the mid-tier segment of consumers. The Android TV are equipped with features like UHD resolution and Google Assistant support. Here is all you need to know:

Thomson Oath Pro Android TVs Specification And Features

The Thomson Oath Pro Android TV lineup has been announced in 43-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. The company has equipped these entire three models with an IPS LED-LCD panel. All the new smart TVs will offfer 3840 x 2160 pixels Ultra-HD 4K resolution.

The TVs also come with HDR support and also Dolby Vision. To further amplify the entire viewing experience, the company has also added a support for Dolby Audio. All the three models will come pre-installed with Android Pie OS. You will be able to download and run third party apps via Google Play Store.

It is worth mentioning that all these models will come pre-loaded with some popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and YouTube. The hotkeys for the same will also be available on the TV remote. This will allow you to access any of the aforementioned app instantly. Additionally, the TVs also come with a support for voice-based digital assistant such as Google Assistant.

How Much The New Thomson Android TV Costs In India?

The Thomson Oath 4K Android TV is announced at a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999. This is the price of 43-inch model. The 55-inch model will be up for grabs at Rs. 32,999, while the 65-inch model will be selling at Rs. 52,999. All these models will be available for purchase starting July 5 on Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India