ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thomson Oath Pro Android TVs With 4K UHD Resolution Announced in India: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Thomson is one of those brands which is consistent with smart TV launches in India. The company has expanded its Android TV lineup with the launch of the Oath Pro series. The company has announced three different sizes of TVs in this lineup and is targeting the mid-tier segment of consumers. The Android TV are equipped with features like UHD resolution and Google Assistant support. Here is all you need to know:

    Thomson Oath Pro Android TVs With 4K UHD Resolution Announced in India

     

    Thomson Oath Pro Android TVs Specification And Features

    The Thomson Oath Pro Android TV lineup has been announced in 43-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. The company has equipped these entire three models with an IPS LED-LCD panel. All the new smart TVs will offfer 3840 x 2160 pixels Ultra-HD 4K resolution.

    The TVs also come with HDR support and also Dolby Vision. To further amplify the entire viewing experience, the company has also added a support for Dolby Audio. All the three models will come pre-installed with Android Pie OS. You will be able to download and run third party apps via Google Play Store.

    It is worth mentioning that all these models will come pre-loaded with some popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and YouTube. The hotkeys for the same will also be available on the TV remote. This will allow you to access any of the aforementioned app instantly. Additionally, the TVs also come with a support for voice-based digital assistant such as Google Assistant.

    How Much The New Thomson Android TV Costs In India?

    The Thomson Oath 4K Android TV is announced at a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999. This is the price of 43-inch model. The 55-inch model will be up for grabs at Rs. 32,999, while the 65-inch model will be selling at Rs. 52,999. All these models will be available for purchase starting July 5 on Flipkart.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: thomson news smart tv
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X