Thomson sells over 30000 Smart TVs in 45 days

The French-based television manufacturer has sold over 30,000 Smart TVs in 45 days which averages up to 5,000 units per week.

The company claims that it has notched up to number 1 position in selling televisions online. With such an impressive re-entry, the brand has left no stone unturned to woo the informed and price sensitive Indian consumer, who wants the best in technology at affordable pricing.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India said 'We want to thank everyone for making Thomson the fastest growing smart TV brand in India and for showing trust in us. Customer satisfaction is our foremost priority and in the future, you will see some more exciting new products from Thomson.''

It also mentions that the brand has completely turned around the market, instead of making its exclusive online sale with Flipkart as the biggest opportunity and henceforth proving success by making itself available in over 14 thousand pin codes across the country.

Furthermore, the statement mentions that it has triggered a stiff price-war with the likes of Xiaomi, Vu, TCL and other brands available on Flipkart.

Thomson introduced its non-smart range of TVs in three screen sizes in June this year.

The company has also introduced an all-new UI " My Wall" in its Pro Series of 32 and 40 Smart Tv's recently, which promises to give the consumer a never seen before experience in the world of smart TV's.

It offers bundles of never before seen applications, worldwide content, temperature display and much more.

According to a company the new UI 'My Wall' displays top Bollywood videos, top trending music on the home screen and also has a dedicated icon for Cricket lovers.

The 'My Wall' even allows users to order from apps like Big basket and Zomato while watching one's favorite videos or movies.

THOMSON 'My Wall' also has app content from all over the world which is region specific during search and plays Radio Stations, Local Tv Channels as well as genre-specific songs.